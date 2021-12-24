Tory Lanez Hands Out $100,000 In Gifts To Single Moms & Kids

Tory Lanez explained, “I’m happy that my $100,000 could go towards something that’s more meaningful than a chain.”

Tory Lanez has taken some time out this holiday season giving out a cool $100,000 in gifts to single mothers and their kids in Florida.

TMZ reports the “Say It” hitmaker played Santa in Broward County, Florida Wednesday (Dec. 23), personally handing out toys and clothing to those in need. The outlet says Tory spent $100,000 gifting families with a variety of toys from legos and barbies to lightsabers and bikes.

Goodwill was the word of the day as Tory passed out snacks to the moms and the children, chatting with them while he worked.

“We’re still battling a pandemic that’s left so many people between a rock and a hard place,” Tory Lanez told TMZ. “I’m just happy I can be a blessing to others and help them safely bring some joy back during the holidays.”

Tory Lanez wished everyone a Merry Christmas declaring the event “a huge success.” He continued, “We’re happy that we could spread love and light to people who don’t have on Christmas day.” Speaking to the spirit of the season, Tory said, “I’m happy that my $100,000 could go towards something that’s more meaningful than a chain.”

Tory donned a Santa hat and mask for the drive-through event where person-to-person contact was limited as much as possible. The event organizers prioritized safety with volunteers wearing PPE amid COVID-19 spikes.

