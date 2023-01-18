Tory Lanez Lawyer Suggests “Numerous Errors” Were Likely Made In Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez hired a new lawyer named Jose Baez in hopes of overturning a shooting conviction.

Baez discussed his client’s case during a TMZ Live appearance on Tuesday (January 17). The attorney, who famously represented Casey Anthony, aimed to help Tory Lanez as much as possible.

“I certainly wish I had come in sooner as opposed to later,” Baez said. “Unfortunately, this is the way it is, but he’s got me now. And I’m certainly willing to give him everything I have. And hopefully, we’ll get the best result possible for him.”

A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion at a trial in December 2022. The Canadian artist was convicted on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Tory Lanez awaits sentencing in the case. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Baez didn’t mention any specific mistakes that warranted an appeal in the Tory Lanez case. The attorney addressed the trial in general terms while hinting at the likelihood of errors.

“I would say that there’s probably a significant chance that there are numerous errors that are within the system and within this case that should be explored and see if perhaps the results would’ve been different should it have gone the other way,” he said.

Tory Lanez’s current legal team includes Baez, David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma. They replaced George Mgdesyan and Shawn Holley.