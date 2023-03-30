Tory Lanez Makes Desperate Plea To Overturn Shooting Conviction By Filing Appeal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was found guilty of multiple charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez filed an appeal months after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, defense lawyer Jose Baez claimed prosecutors used irrelevant evidence to convict Tory Lanez. Baez cited one example of a shirtless photo that possibly convinced jurors his client was willing to use a weapon.

The appeal raised concerns over several pieces of evidence, including an Instagram post and a statement by Megan Thee Stallion. Tory Lanez took issue with Megan Thee Stallion telling cops he said, “Please don’t say anything because I’m on probation.”

Baez also complained about jurors hearing Kelsey Harris’ September 2022 interview with prosecutors during the trial. Harris, a former friend of Megan Thee Stallion, changed her story on the stand when she testified in the December 2022 trial.

A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10. He has remained in jail since he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.