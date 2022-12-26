Tory Lanez Final Tweet About God Draws Controversy After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Conviction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan thee Stallion, was trending again because of the irony of a tweet he made in early December.

Tory Lanez continues to trend on Twitter after being convicted of shooting Megan thee Stallion last week, on December 23rd.

Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020.

The rapper had pleaded not guilty to the charges and now he faces the possibility of spending up to 22 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The verdict was met with mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing relief that justice was served, while others defended Tory Lanez and claimed that he was being unfairly targeted.

However, one tweet in particular caught the attention of many online: Tory Lanez’s final tweet before his conviction, posted on December 7th.

In it, he quoted the Bible, stating “I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again.”

Tory ended the tweet with the statement “This is my last tweet.”

I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 7, 2022

Many saw the tweet as ironic given the circumstances of the case and some pointed out the hypocrisy of Tory quoting the Bible while being accused of a violent crime.

The tweet quickly went viral after Friday’s verdict and Tory began trending on social media.

“This didn’t age well at all,” one user wrote, while another stated “Well, he wasn’t lying about this being his last tweet 😂.”

Just like the weapon you used to shoot that lady? — this is (@notshawnallen) December 7, 2022

Where's your God now? — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) December 24, 2022

See if the God you serve offers refunds 🙏🏾 — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) December 24, 2022