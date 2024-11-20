Tory Lanez Missing Gun Claims Rejected By State 

The state has responded to Tory Lanez’s claims the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion was missing and couldn’t be tested for DNA.

Tory Lanez’s claims that the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion has gone missing is “demonstrably false,” according to the state’s response to the incarcerated singer’s petition.

In a petition filed last month, his attorneys argued that Lanez “cannot file any claim of innocence, as he is unable to conduct further testing since the firearm and bullet fragments are missing.”

On Tuesday (November 19), reporter Meghann Cuniff shared the state of California’s response, which stated that Lanez failed to submit “reasonably available documentary evidence” to support his assertion.

The court documents included a LAPD declaration confirming the firearm is in its custody.

The filing continued, “His failure to do so is especially troubling because his factual assertion that the firearm, casings, and bullet fragments are ‘missing’ is contradicted by the attached declaration from Martin Preciado, which avers that his query of the computer system for the Los Angeles Police Department (‘LAPD’) shows that LAPD still has custody of the firearm and the firearm’s magazine, as well as the casings and fragments that were booked into evidence.”

The state has officially debunked Tory Lanez’s lie that the gun he shot Megan Thee Stallion with is missing.



"That query showed that Evidence and Property Management Division has the firearm, the firearm magazine, and all the bullet casings and the bullet fragments…"

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, denied Lanez’s allegations that the gun was missing during an interview with Cuniff last month, insisting that the weapon was “there and available.”

Meanwhile, a court has proposed a trial date for Megan Thee Stallion’s cyberstalking lawsuit against pro-Tory Lanez blogger Milagro Gramz. The hearing will take place on July 21, 2025, if they fail to reach a settlement beforehand. Gramz is represented by Unite the People, the legal team hired by Tory Lanez for his appeal.