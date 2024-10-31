Tory Lanez Legal Team Jumps In Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawsuit Against Blogger

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion sued blogger Milagro Gramz for allegedly spreading false statements at the behest of Tory Lanez.

Unite the People, the legal team hired by Tory Lanez for his appeal, accepted another case connected to him shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The nonprofit announced it will represent Milagro Gramz, a pro-Lanez blogger sued by Megan for spreading lies about the 2020 shooting and his trial.

Megan accused Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper, of engaging in a “years-long campaign of harassment.” Unite the People claimed Megan filed a lawsuit to stop Cooper from reporting on Lanez’s case.

“Unite the People Inc. has agreed to take on the defense of Milagro Cooper…as well as any other social media influencer, journalism platform, journalists, podcast or reporter of any type that has received this lawsuit against them or any other form of bullying/harassment to silence them from their right to free speech,” the organization declared. “Any such influencer, media person or organization who has been or receives a threat in an attempt to silence them from the same organization or corporation should contact Unite the People Inc. immediately at (888) 245-9393.”

Megan sued Cooper for promotion of an altered sexual depiction, cyberstalking, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Megan’s lawyers said Cooper’s conduct went “beyond all bounds of decency.”

“For years, Defendant Cooper acted, and continues to act, on behalf of Daystar Peterson (also known as Tory Lanez) as an online rumor mill churning out falsehoods about Ms. Pete to her tens of thousands of social media followers,” Megan’s attorneys wrote. “Since Mr. Peterson’s 2020 indictment for felony assault with a deadly weapon after shooting Ms. Pete, to his later conviction in December 2022, up through today, Defendant Cooper performed Mr. Peterson’s public bidding to denigrate, belittle, insult and spread false statements about Ms. Pete on her online social media platforms, for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress.”

Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in 2022. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison in 2023.