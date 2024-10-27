No, Tory Lanez Wasn’t Declared “Innocent” By Appellate Court In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Court reporter Meghan Cuniff, who’s been following the case closely since the beginning, took to Twitter on Saturday night (October 26) to rip various reports apart.

A rumor suggesting an appellate court accepted a claim of innocence from Tory Lanez in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case has been proven false.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who’s been following the case closely since the beginning, took to Twitter on Saturday night (October 26) to rip various reports apart. She began, “Just got home from the World Series and learned some people spent their Friday night spreading lies about Tory Lanez’s appeal for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. No, the appellate court has not declared Lanez ‘innocent.’ Not even close.”

Just got home from the World Series and learned some people spent their Friday night spreading lies about Tory Lanez’s appeal for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. No, the appellate court has not declared Lanez “innocent.” Not even close. pic.twitter.com/kVYRSSFfBM — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 26, 2024

Cuniff went on to explain in the comment section, “All the court did was consolidate Lanez’s habeas petition and his actual appeal. They haven’t ruled on anything yet and it’s pathetic that this trash website amplifies outright lies, even when the court document is right there staring everyone in the face.”

She continued, “Oh I just realized something! This is an entirely new habeas petition. He has one in from last year about the driver’s statement, but according to the docket his lawyers filed another one this week. Which makes the idea that the court somehow granted it even stupider. AG hasn’t.”

Cuniff believes the rumor started with Unite the People, the same group that falsely reported the appellate court had freed Lanez from prison. She added, “The group seems to struggle with correctly interpreting court actions for the public, and we should keep that in mind moving forward. We don’t know what’s in Lanez’s new petition because Unite the People hasn’t released it, but the AG’s office already responded to his main appeal, and here’s how they described a main piece of evidence against Lanez, his phone call from jail.”

We don’t know what’s in Lanez’s new petition because Unite the People hasn’t released it, but the AG’s office already responded to his main appeal, and here’s how they described a main piece of evidence against Lanez, his phone call from jail. pic.twitter.com/friIa1h4Aq — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 26, 2024

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The incident, which took place after a Hollywood party, involved an argument in an SUV that escalated, leading to Lanez shooting Megan in her feet as she attempted to exit the vehicle.

Megan later revealed the details of the traumatic event in interviews and court testimonies, describing the physical and emotional toll it had taken on her. Lanez faced serious backlash from the music industry and fans, with many speaking out in support of Megan as she publicly navigated the assault’s aftermath.

During the trial, the jury found Lanez guilty on several charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Despite pleas from his supporters for leniency, the judge imposed the decade-long sentence, noting the severity of his actions and the lasting impact on Megan Thee Stallion’s life and career.

The Attorney General’s office already responded to Lanez’s primary appeal motion. They once again called to attention a main piece of evidence against him: his phone call to Kelsey Harris from jail on July 12, 2020 after the incident. Stay tuned.