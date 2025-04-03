USHER Heats Up London Stage With Intimate “Cherry On Top” Moment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

USHER was trending after a sensual moment with a woman during his “Cherry on Top” segment at a London show sent social media into overdrive.

USHER lit up social media after a steamy onstage moment with a woman during his “Cherry on Top” segment at London’s O2 Arena, where the R&B icon leaned into the flirtatious energy of the crowd and shared a slow, intimate serenade that sent the audience into a frenzy.

The viral clip shows the Grammy winner with a female guest who fully embraced the moment, whispering into his ear, swaying to the rhythm and singing along as he crooned directly to her.

The crowd roared with approval as the two locked into a sensual exchange that quickly made the rounds online.

The moment unfolded during USHER’s Past Present Future tour. The trek is a 10-night residency at the O2 Arena from March 29 to May 7.

The London leg has already drawn significant attention, not only for USHER’s polished performances but also for surprise appearances like Naomi Campbell’s walk across the stage on April 1.

The 54-year-old supermodel dazzled in a sparkling ensemble, strutting with her signature runway confidence.

Usher brought out the one and only Naomi Campbell 🚶🏿‍♀️ OMG 😍 pic.twitter.com/jYz1Ox21sy — Tris Morris (@TheMorrisLand) April 1, 2025

In a recent interview with The Standard, USHER spoke about the significance of performing abroad and the cultural differences he observes between the U.S. and Europe.

“Economically, socially, things are difficult in the US, and anything that separates people is a problem,” USHER explained. “You go out on the streets here and you see many different people moving together, working together, and that’s great. They’re integrated and it’s interesting.”

He added, “In America it’s always been harder for black people. But anywhere where there are black people it’s always been difficult. We have to move forward by respecting people’s beliefs and people’s culture… Outside of America, there is much more respect for black culture.”

USHER’s London residency continues through May 7, offering a mix of nostalgia, showmanship and viral-worthy moments each night.