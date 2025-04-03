Young Scooter To Be Celebrated During Balloon Release After Tragic Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

oung Scooter will be remembered with a balloon release in Atlanta after dying from a leg injury while fleeing police responding to a false 911 call.

Young Scooter will be honored with a balloon release in Atlanta following his sudden death during a police response to a false 911 call made by a reality TV personality.

The tribute is set for 6 p.m. at Bessie Branham Park on Delano Drive, where mourners are encouraged to bring red, white and blue balloons to celebrate the late rapper’s life.

The 39-year-old Hip-Hop artist died on March 28—his birthday—after suffering a fatal leg injury while fleeing police in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner, the injury was a “penetrating injury to the thigh” caused by wood or debris, which led to fatal blood loss. His death was ruled accidental.

Atlanta police say the incident began when Demi Blanco, a cast member on Zeus Network’s “Baddies,” called 911, claiming she saw a naked woman being assaulted and heard gunfire.

Officers arrived to find no signs of violence but encountered two men running from the scene. One of them was Young Scooter.

While attempting to scale a wooden fence, he sustained the injury that ultimately killed him.

Authorities have not disclosed her motive for the fabricated emergency call. Hours before her arrest, she went live on Instagram and reversed her story, saying she had been assaulted.

Blanco, whose real name is Demetria Spence, was arrested on April 1 and charged with transmitting a false public alarm. She was granted a $7,500 bond.