Megan Thee Stallion Lied About Sleeping With Tory Lanez – Here’s Why

Tory Lanez was convicted of multiple charges for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion admitted she lied to Gayle King about sleeping with Tory Lanez. Megan reflected on the 2022 interview in her Amazon documentary Megan: In Her Words, which premiered on Thursday (October 31).

“Yes, b####, I lied to Gayle King,” Megan said of denying a sexual relationship with Lanez. “First of all, I ain’t know that b#### was even finna ask me about that s###, b####. I thought we was gonna talk about the shooting. Why’d you ask me about f###### Tory? That’s not what this is about. Even if I was, I f##### a n#### like once. Maybe twice on a drunk night, but you kept catching me out of my f###### mind … They get me off the g###### track. Like when they keep talking about the f###### part, and I find myself consumed in the f###### part. And I’m like, ‘Wait! This is not what this is about.’”

Megan questioned why her sexual history was heavily scrutinized after she accused Lanez of shooting her. The multi-platinum-selling rapper said she lied about sex with Lanez because she lost her confidence.

“Why are we not talking about the g###### shooting?” she said. “Everything has been a distraction from the shooting. I used to be so confident in myself and I used to be like … anybody would’ve asked me about f###### somebody and I would’ve been like, ‘So? OK, yeah, I did that s###.’ I like to f###. What about it? But the way they have villainized me for being this type of person, it started to make me second guess myself.”

Megan was shot after leaving a party in 2020. Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in 2022.

“If my mom was here, I wouldn’t be going through this,” Megan said. “I wouldn’t know half these people. I wouldn’t have did half this s###. I think I was just going through a crazy phase of life. I’ll never be able to take back that time of life. I wasn’t no bad person, but I was definitely drinking like a m###########. But I wasn’t fighting. The worst I was doing was drinking and f######.”

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is appealing his conviction.