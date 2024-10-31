Megan Thee Stallion Lied About Sleeping With Tory Lanez – Here’s Why

Megan Thee Stallion admitted she lied to Gayle King about sleeping with Tory Lanez. Megan reflected on the 2022 interview in her Amazon documentary Megan: In Her Words, which premiered on Thursday (October 31).
“Yes, b####, I lied to Gayle King,” Megan said of denying a sexual relationship with Lanez. “First of all, I ain’t know that b#### was even finna ask me about that s###, b####. I thought we was gonna talk about the shooting. Why’d you ask me about f###### Tory? That’s not what this is about. Even if I was, I f##### a n#### like once. Maybe twice on a drunk night, but you kept catching me out of my f###### mind … They get me off the g###### track. Like when they keep talking about the f###### part, and I find myself consumed in the f###### part. And I’m like, ‘Wait! This is not what this is about.’”
Megan questioned why her sexual history was heavily scrutinized after she accused Lanez of shooting her. The multi-platinum-selling rapper said she lied about sex with Lanez because she lost her confidence.
“Why are we not talking about the g###### shooting?” she said. “Everything has been a distraction from the shooting. I used to be so confident in myself and I used to be like … anybody would’ve asked me about f###### somebody and I would’ve been like, ‘So? OK, yeah, I did that s###.’ I like to f###. What about it? But the way they have villainized me for being this type of person, it started to make me second guess myself.”
Megan was shot after leaving a party in 2020. Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in 2022.
“If my mom was here, I wouldn’t be going through this,” Megan said. “I wouldn’t know half these people. I wouldn’t have did half this s###. I think I was just going through a crazy phase of life. I’ll never be able to take back that time of life. I wasn’t no bad person, but I was definitely drinking like a m###########. But I wasn’t fighting. The worst I was doing was drinking and f######.”
Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is appealing his conviction.