Megan Thee Stallion Denies A Sexual Relationship With Tory Lanez; 50 Cent Doesn’t Believe Her  

Megan Thee Stallion hesitated momentarily when she denied being intimate with Tory Lanez. 50 Cent said he’s not buying it.

Megan Thee Stallion denied ever having a sexual relationship with Tory Lanez during a new interview.

The Houston native discussed her relationship with the Toronto rapper when she sat down for an emotional talk with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King. Her claim that the pair never had an intimate sexual relationship seemed unbelievable to some, including 50 Cent.

The G Unit boss shared a snippet of the interview on Instagram, giving his take on her claims. According to Fiddy, Megan Thee Stallion hesitated before answering, so she’s not telling the truth.

“Now that I don’t believe, she had to think about her answer,” 50 Cent penned in the caption. “SMH all this s### is crazy.”

In the clip, Megan The Stallion is asked if she had an intimate relationship with Tory. “Like sexual?” she responds before King presses her to answer the question. “Um, I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory,” she says, after a brief pause.

Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Tory Lanez Supporter

When the trailer for the interview was released, some questioned why Megan Thee Stallion was allowed to speak on the case while Tory Lanez is prohibited from speaking on it. She responded to one who posted their opinion on the situation.

“Crazy how Meg gets to speak on whomever platform or song about the situation but tory or he goes to jail being its still an open investigation,” wrote one Twitter user.

Megan replied, “So A man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what’s happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks … but when I talk to gayle king that’s the last straw? F### YALL.”

Tory Lanez is barred from discussing the case in public, and was recently arrested for violating the rule. He was later released on a $350,000 bond, and the pair are expected to return to court on Aug. 17.