Young Thug Beats Probation Violation After Judge Shuts Down Fanil Willis’ Jail Request

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug avoided a probation violation after a judge ruled his social media post didn’t breach the terms of his release agreement.

Young Thug walked away from a potential probation violation lockup after a Georgia judge ruled that a controversial social media post wasn’t enough to send him back behind bars.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker denied a motion filed by District Attorney Fani Willis’ office that sought to revoke the rapper’s probation.

Prosecutors claimed Young Thug had “engaged in conduct that threatens the safety of witnesses and prosecutors, compromises ongoing legal proceedings, and warrants immediate revocation of probation,” according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

The state’s motion, filed Wednesday (April 2), pointed to a post on Williams’ social media account that included a photo of a law enforcement officer with the caption “biggest liar in the DA office.”

Prosecutors argued the post violated the terms of his probation, which was part of a plea deal that secured his release from jail last October.

Judge Whitaker disagreed.

“Upon consideration of the State’s April 2, 2025 Motion to Revoke Defendant’s probation, which alleges a violation of the terms and conditions of Defendant’s probation for having posted a picture of a particular law enforcement officer with the caption ‘biggest liar in the DA office’ and Defendant’s April 3, 2025 response thereto and having reviewed the terms and conditions of Defendant’s probation imposed by this Court, the Court declines to revoke Defendant’s probation based on the violation asserted,” the judge wrote in her ruling.

Before the decision, Williams addressed the situation directly on X, formerly Twitter.

“I don’t make treats [sic] to people. I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love,” Young Thug claimed.

I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 3, 2025

Thugger, a Grammy-winning artist, had spent over two years in custody following his arrest in the sweeping YSL gang case.

In December, he entered a no-contest plea to racketeering and gang charges and pleaded guilty to drug, gun and a lesser gang-related offense.

That deal resulted in a sentence of time served, 15 years of probation and a 20-year suspended sentence that could be enforced if he violates probation.

The rapper is set to return to the stage in June, co-headlining the Summer Smash Festival alongside Don Toliver x Yeat and Future.

It will be his first live performance since his release.