Tory Lanez Unveils Plans For New Album After Cryptic Tweet

Tory Lanez poured cold water on the social media buzz surrounding him by announcing a new album.

After Tory Lanez cleared his Instagram and posted a tweet sparking speculation about him going to jail, the controversial artist unveiled plans for his next album on Thursday. The upcoming project, Alone At Prom, will feature a 1980s theme and be released in December.

“ALONE AT PROM … (1980’s ALBUM) 12-1-21,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside the LP’s apparent cover art.

— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 23, 2021

Tory Lanez took delight in trolling his detractors too. A few hours before making his announcement, the Canadian rapper/singer laughed at people thinking he would be incarcerated.

“Me at my house …. watching n##### on Twitter celebrating and thinking I’m going to jail,” he tweeted with a flippant gif.

— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 23, 2021

Tory Lanez made some people assume he was heading to jail due to his behavior on social media. He wiped his Instagram clean and shared a cryptic message on Twitter.

“It’s been real,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Last year, Tory Lanez was charged with felony assault for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm.

According to Rolling Stone, the polarizing artist may strike a deal with prosecutors. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta said “possible settlement discussions” have taken place.

Tory Lanez has another court date scheduled on November 3. If no settlement is reached by then, a preliminary hearing in the case is expected to be held in December.