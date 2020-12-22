Tory Lanez Releases “Loner” Rap Capsule Featuring Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Tyga & More

(AllHipHop News)
Tory Lanez’s Daystar did not have the same commerical impact as his previous studio LPs, but that has not stopped the independent artist from dropping another rap project to end out 2020. The Loner capsule arrived on Tuesday morning via One Umbrella Records.
Lanez tapped Swae Lee, 42 Dugg, Melii, Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken, and Tyga as guest features for the new 10-track collection of tunes. He also hinted at releasing “RNB” and “Island” capsules in the future.
“WE CREATED OUR FIRST CAPSULE!!! TOGETHER, WE DECIDED THE AMOUNT OF SONGS, DATE AND GENRE!! THIS IS THE LONER CAPSULE (RAP) OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS. RUN IT UP UMBRELLAS!!!” tweeted Lanez.
Besides dropping multiple bodies of work in 2020 (The New Toronto 3, VVS Capsule, Daystar, Loner), Lanez also had to deal with legal issues stemming from a felony assault charge. Megan Thee Stallion publicly named Lanez as the person who shot at her feet in Hollywood Hills, California on July 12.
Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) pled not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, the Canadian citizen reportedly faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. He is due back in court on January 20, 2021.