Tory Lanez Reportedly Regrets Not Testifying At His Trial 

Tory Lanez wanted to take the stand to testify during his trial but was dissuaded by his lawyer, according to a source.

Tory Lanez believes his lawyer misled him during his trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and he should have testified in his own defense.

A “well-placed source” told Rolling Stone the singer/rapper wanted to take the stand to tell his side directly to the jury but was talked out of it by his trial lawyer, George Mgdesyan. Tory Lanez now believes that was the wrong decision.

Last month (Dec. 23), Tory Lanez was convicted of all three charges in his case, including shooting the Houston rapper. He is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation back to Canada when he is sentenced next month.

Tory Lanez has added several new attorneys to his team in preparation for an appeal. One of them is powerhouse lawyer David Kenner who previously represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight in the ‘90s.

He told Rolling Stone that he couldn’t comment on the alleged “mistakes” made in Tory’s initial defense. The attorney added a motion for a new trial “will rely heavily on what we believe to be mistakes made in the previous trial.”

Kenner also confirmed Jose Baez joined him and co-counsel Matthew Barhoma on Peterson’s defense team. Baez famously got not guilty verdicts in Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez murder trials.

“I welcome the addition of Jose Baez to the defense team,” Kenner said. “It is our collective view that, based upon a motion for a new trial, and if necessary an appeal, we will ultimately be successful in freeing Tory Lanez.”

Tory Lanez New Lawyer Suggests “Numerous Errors” Were Likely Made In Trial

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Baez echoed a similar sentiment regarding mistakes made in the trial during an interview with TMZ.

“I would say that there’s probably a significant chance that there are numerous errors that are within the system and within this case that should be explored and see if perhaps the results would’ve been different should it have gone the other way,” he said.

“I certainly wish I had come in sooner as opposed to later,” Baez said. “Unfortunately, this is the way it is, but he’s got me now. And I’m certainly willing to give him everything I have. And hopefully, we’ll get the best result possible for him.”