Tory Lanez Sentencing: Police Chief Among Officials Who Asked Judge To Be Lenient

A judge sentenced Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He received roughly 10 months of credit for time served.

A Missouri police chief tried to convince a judge to hand down a lighter punishment to Tory Lanez.

According to Meghann Cuniff’s newsletter, New Haven Chief of Police Chris Hammann was one of the current and former government officials who asked Judge David Herriford for leniency ahead of the Canadian rapper/singer’s sentencing.

Judge Herriford sentenced Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, to 10 years in prison on August 8. Hammann, a Kansas City councilman, a former city parks commissioner from California and others requested a lenient sentence in a July 26 letter to the judge.

“While we acknowledge the serious nature of the charges against Mr. Peterson, we also believe in the power of redemption and the potential for personal growth,” the letter read, per documents obtained by Cuniff. “Our legal system should not solely focus on punishment but should also provide opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.”

Iggy Azalea wrote a similar letter, which surfaced online. She received backlash for supporting Tory Lanez, prompting her to respond on social media.

“I don’t ‘support’ anyone,” she declared. “The whole thing is full of oddities … I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment.”

Last December, Tory Lanez was convicted of three felonies for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He maintains his innocence.