Tory Lanez Sued In Hit-And-Run Accident Involving A Pregnant Woman

A couple wants some answers from Canadian rapper Tory Lanez after claiming his Bentley plowed into them when the woman was 4 months pregnant!

Canadian music artist Tory Lanez is again back in the news, this time for a New Year’s Day hit-and-run car accident, where the alleged victims claim the “Say It” artist is liable for their injuries.

TMZ reports a lawsuit against the chart-topper by a couple, Krisha and Jesse Grullon, who says the artist hit them on January 1st, 2021, in Miami, FL, and left the scene of the sideswipe without even checking in on them.

This is especially disturbing as Krisha was 4 months pregnant at the time.

The couple allegedly got off a highway and were stopped at a red light near the end of the off-ramp.

Seconds after they were parked, Tory Lanez’s green Bentley SUV is said to have come out of nowhere and hit their car on the rear left side.

The couple wants to have Tory Lanez sit for a deposition by the top of 2023, adding that the rapper/ singer did not respond to their claim in the last 45 days to say whether or not he was the one that crashed into them.

This comes days after he dropped a new album featuring 20-tracks that is called, Sorry 4 What.

Maybe this is his answer for Megan Thee Stallion, August Alsina, and the other problems folk have with him.