Tory Lanez Trial: New Witness Testifies A Woman Fired The First Shot  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The witness claimed a woman fired the first shot following a violent fight between two women in the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez trial.

The Tory Lanez trial entered its seventh day with a new defense witness testifying to seeing a woman fired the first shot during the confrontation between the singer, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kelsey Nicole Harris.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff reported Sean Kelly took the stand telling the court he witnessed the entire altercation through his bedroom window. He said he awoke to “two women violently fighting by the car,” before seeing a muzzle flash. Kelly “believes it was coming from one of the girls.”

He also claimed the fight between the women, whom he does not identify by name, “was quite violent.”

Kelly testified he saw a muzzle flash “About the same time that the smallest individual got out of the car.” he continued adding that the small person “got out about that time, all shouting.”

“Kelly said after the smallest guy got out of the car, ‘I saw more flashes,'” Cuniff tweeted.

“He stuck with his testimony that the flashes started with “the girls,” and he said he never heard anyone say, “Dance, b####” (which is what Meg testified Tory said before he opened fire).”

He went on to say the smaller guy “was very angry” and the flashes “came from him” but he “never saw a gun” at that time.

Kelly repeatedly testified he saw a woman fire the first shot but “believed it was fireworks,” as he was unaware she had a gun. However, he did say he saw “the smaller guy” with a gun before “everyone started beating one girl.”

“To me, it appeared that they were going to throw her in the river,” Kelly stated before adding, “It appeared to me when I was on the phone that they were trying to kill her.”