Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyer Says Witnesses Are Being Intimidated In Tory Lanez Case

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer Alex Spiro claimed Tory Lanez engaged in misconduct to prevent a fair trial in the shooting case.

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer Alex Spiro accused Tory Lanez of witness tampering in an interview with TMZ on Monday (December 19).

The attorney was asked about Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard Justin Edison, who was supposed to testify in the Tory Lanez shooting trial but went missing. Spiro claimed Tory Lanez engaged in misconduct to “prevent a fair trial from taking place.”

“These are not the only witnesses who have been compromised or attempted to be compromised that are testifying in this case,” Spiro said. “This is a pattern of misconduct. It’s clear as day. And after the verdict, the investigation into this conduct is not going to end. And it’s not going to go quietly into the night, and these things are gonna be figured out, and the public will soon learn.”

Kelsey Harris, another witness in the Tory Lanez case, faced accusations of bribery due to the nature of her testimony. She denied the allegations, but her story on the stand changed from the one she told prosecutors in September.

Tory Lanez is on trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Her bodyguard was expected to testify that Tory Lanez apologized and confessed to the shooting.

Edison previously provided a witness statement revealing Tory Lanez’s alleged confession. But the bodyguard was suddenly M.I.A. when it came time to testify in the trial. Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney said Edison’s disappearance was uncharacteristic.

“The bodyguard is a very responsible person,” Spiro asserted. “He’s always on the grid, always responsive. All [of a] sudden, the one day he doesn’t show up in all the days of his career and life – and all his working for Meg and others in the entertainment business – is the day he’s set to testify. And he was going to testify that Tory, in fact, confessed to him and said, ‘I shot her. I’m sorry.’”

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.