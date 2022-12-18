Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Is M.I.A…KINDA!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

What’s going on with the bodyguard that was there when Tory allegedly shot Megan? He’s not totally missing like reported.

Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard was slated to testify on Friday in the highly publicized Tory Lanez assault case, but the guy is supposedly missing in action. The dude was supposed to be giving us more “tea,” but instead was just not there. The story, which was broken by The Shade Room, was even picked up by TMZ. You know TMZ needs to mention AHH every now and then too. But anyway…..

People automatically put something evil and nefarious when we found out he didn’t make it to the courtroom. Well, here’s the thing….people jumped to all sorts of theories! The bodyguard didn’t want to “snitch.” Another was Tory Lanez got him killed. There was all this JUNK out there!

One thing people didn’t consider: he just didn’t show up! And that seems to be exactly what happened. According to my sources, the dude was on social media like nothing happened. Whatever he has been doing, I am unable to tell. What I have seen in relative recent inactivity. Perhaps he commented on something? I am not sure.

The LAPD is on the case and they have stated that dude is not a “missing person” yet. I wonder what it would take for that to happen? Anyway, the plot thickens!!!

As the first week of shocking testimony wrapped in the Tory Lanez assault trial, The Shade Room has exclusively learned that Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard, who was also scheduled to testify on Friday, Justin Edison, cannot be located.