Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Expects Rapper To Be “Exonerated Of All Charges” Following Trial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case 

Tory Lanez declared, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” as his lawyer said he’s “confident” the rapper will be acquitted.

Although Tory Lanez was hit with another charge in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, his attorney is “confident” his client will be fully cleared by the end of the trial.

Prosecutors hit the Toronto native with a third felony charge on Monday (Dec. 5). He has now been charged with discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He previously pleaded not guilty to the initial charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted on all three counts Tory Lanez faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison.

However, his attorney, George Mgdesyan believes the musician will escape prison and be cleared of all charges against him.

“We are confident that at the conclusion of this trial the truth will come out,” Mgdesyan told TMZ. “Mr. Peterson will be exonerated of all charges.”

Tory Lanez took to social media on Tuesday afternoon with his own confident message.

“No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” he tweeted before adding, “EVER.”

Prosecutors accuse Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. He cannot discuss the case publicly after a judge issued a gag order preventing him from doing so.

Megan Thee Stallion Feared Tory Lanez Might Kill Her

Megan is not bound by any such restriction, telling Gayle King earlier this year she worried Tory Lanez could kill her.

“He started shooting, and I’m just like, ‘oh my God.’ He shot a couple of times. And I didn’t even want to move. I don’t want to move too quick like ’cause I’m like ‘oh my God’ if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he can shoot something that’s like super important.’ I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me,” Megan Thee Stallion explained to King in April. She added “I was really scared because I had never been shot at before.”