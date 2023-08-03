Tory Lanez’s Team Seek Probation For Rapper Citing “Childhood Trauma” And Alcoholism As Factors In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lawyers for Tory Lanez have requested that the rapper be sentenced to probation at his hearing next week (August 7).

Tory Lanez should be sentenced to probation and released from jail into a residential drug treatment program, according to a new filing from his lawyers.

On Wednesday (August 2), the rapper’s legal team issued a memo to the court ahead of the August 7 sentencing. Legal Affairs and Trials journalist Meghann Cuniff, who has followed the case closely since the initial trial, reports the filing contends Lanez’s case is so unusual he should be given a very light sentence instead of the 13 years prison time requested by prosecutors.

In the 41-page memo, lawyers argue Tory Lanez, referred to by his legal name, Daystar Peterson, should be given treatment rather than a lengthy sentence due to his “childhood trauma” and substance abuse issues.

“Assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense. Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson’s childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder,” the filing states.

“Mr. Peterson’s alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability,” Lanez lawyers argue.

In addition, they point to the ” devastating impact” imprisonment will have on Tory Lanez and his six-year-old son, Kai.

The memo also states that the evidence of Lanez’s guilt “is questionable at best and by no means overwhelming.” They cite this as the reason his “lack of remorse” should not be considered in sentencing.

Lawyers asked the court to “exercise its discretion” despite the aggravating circumstances jurors found true during the trial – that Tory Lanez used a fireman and that he inflicted great bodily injury on Megan – arguing California law allows for exceptions in unusual cases. They claim Tory Lanez’s case “is an unusual case in which the interests of justice would best be served if Mr. Peterson is granted probation.”

In contrast, prosecutors cite Lanez’s lack of acceptance of responsibility and his “campaign of misinformation” aimed at “re-traumatizing” Megan Thee Stallion. “He is responsible for the effect of his words and his actions,” prosecutors wrote.

Tory Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday (August 7), at Los Angeles County Superior Court.