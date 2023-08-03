“Toxic” Lizzo Dragged By Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A filmmaker who briefly work with Lizzo said she had to break after witnessing the toxic work environment caused by the rapper!

Lizzo has been accused of creating an ‘extremely toxic’ work environment by filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison.

The Oscar-nominated director took to Instagram and Twitter/X on Tuesday to share her negative experiences with Lizzo, 35, amid an ongoing lawsuit against the 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) singer by three of her former dancers for alleged sexual and racial harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The filmmaker revealed that in 2019 she had considered directing Lizzo’s documentary, but ultimately decided to “walk away” after two weeks.

“I was treated with such disrespect by her,” she wrote in the social media post. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered and unkind she is.”

Sophia added, “I was not protected and was thrown into a sh**ty situation with little support.”

The filmmaker returned to social media on Wednesday to elaborate on her claims.

“To be clear. Since I’ve spoken out, I’ve had others privately share their very similar experiences, and I have also been affirmed by people who witnessed what I went through,” Sophia, 36, began the statement.

Sharing this because validating other Black women's experiences is deeply important to me. pic.twitter.com/gd2xEK6szq — Sophia Nahli Allison (@SophiaNAllison) August 1, 2023

“Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor, and authority of other black and brown womxn in the process. (Notice how the documentary ended up being directed by a cis white man.)”

Sophia recalled originally being “excited” to work with the Grammy winner but “quickly learned her image and ‘message’ was a curated façade.”

The filmmaker concluded the post, “I stand with dancers and anyone who has had similar work experiences working with her and her team. These working conditions are not ok.”

Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

Lizzo has denied the claims.