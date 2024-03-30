Tracy Morgan Debunks His Ozempic Weight Gain Claim With Doritos Joke

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tracy Morgan has clarified comments that he was able to do something no one has done so far – “out eat” Ozempic. Read more!

In a recent conversation with E! News, Tracy Morgan set the record straight regarding his previous statement about gaining weight while on Ozempic.

The renowned comedian found himself in a wave of confusion and speculation after an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where Tracy Morgan humorously claimed he had managed to gain 40 pounds despite using the weight management drug.

Morgan emphasized that his comment was made in jest.

“Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it,” Morgan, aged 55, remarked, dispelling doubts about his initial comment and expressing satisfaction with the outcomes he achieved with the medication.

This comes after he light-heartedly told Fallon, “I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson.”

Ozempic, a medication primarily approved to aid in glycemic control for adults with type 2 diabetes, has seen off-label use for weight loss due to its ability to increase insulin production and reduce appetite.

While not initially intended for diet or weight management, the drug’s effects have garnered attention for these additional benefits, making Morgan’s initial claim all the more surprising.

The actor, best known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” joked about Ozempic’s effect on his eating habits.

He lightened the mood by stating it had halved his appetite, quipping, “Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”