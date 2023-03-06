Trae Tha Truth Calls Out Officers For Harassing & Profiling Him At Airport

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Houston’s Trae Tha Truth was outraged when officers stopped him and searched his bag for drugs at an airport.

Officers confronted Trae Tha Truth as he was leaving an airport on Monday morning (March 6).

Trae Tha Truth shared a video of the officers hounding him and searching his bag for drugs. One officer completed a quick search, finding nothing in the veteran rapper’s luggage.

“Its Crazy , i Just landed at 6am From LA and out of all Tha people in tha Airport These Officers Decided to Profile me Like i aint see what they was doing,” Trae Tha Truth wrote on Instagram. “First they threw a dog toy by my bag so the drug dog can sniff it , then they say oh the dog came by yo bag … Then the dog walk off and they ask me Do i Got Dope In My Bag. Out of Hundreds of people his ass wanna pick me lol , He got tha right one Today…”

Trae Tha Truth condemned law enforcement for racially profiling him. He asked his social media followers to help him identify the officers.

“He thought it was gone be his moment to shine, Imma Help Him Get tha attention and recognition he need,” he wrote. “Askin me do I Got Dope , Look how he search tha bag …. Harassing, Discrimination and Profiling….. S### Got me Hot…. If U Know him Or How to find him off the badge number he said at tha beginning Send me his info or drop it in comments….”

Watch the footage captured by Trae Tha Truth below.