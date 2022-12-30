Trae Tha Truth Lends Helping Hand To Elderly Woman Arrested Over $77 Trash Bill

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Trae Tha Truth provided support to Martha Menefield, an 82-year-old woman who was arrested for not paying a $77 trash bill.

Trae Tha Truth traveled to Alabama to meet with an 82-year-old woman who was arrested for not paying a $77 trash bill.

Martha Menefield thought police were joking when they came to arrest her at her Valley, Alabama home in November. Officers took her into custody over an unpaid bill, which she thought she paid.

The elderly woman’s arrest sparked outrage on social media. A city official claimed Menefield had a history of suspended service and ignored a citation to appear in court. But Menefield told CBS 42 she never received any notice.

A month after the arrest, Trae Tha Truth made his way to Alabama to assist Menefield. The philanthropic rapper encouraged his Instagram followers to donate to a GoFundMe page for Menefield.

“Yall Meet Mrs Martha Menefield,” Trae Tha Truth wrote. “She wanted to tell everyone who cared, Prayed or Donated Thank You… I Need all the Real Ones to Donate, She Has No Central Heat or AC, And House Floods When it rains, and many more things, it will take a lot of work but we can bless her… Donate to her directly so we can make sure they try to take her jail again and she never have to stress about simply living …. Bless Our Elders.”

Watch Menefield express her gratitude for the help she received from Trae Tha Truth and others below.