Trae Tha Truth Released From Hospital Following Car Crash

It appears rapper/activist Trae Tha Truth suffered injuries from a collision on the road and had to go to a local medical facility.

The Houston Hip Hop legend, born Frazier Othel Thompson III, shared photos and video from the crash on his Instagram page. His Mercedes-Benz SUV was damaged in several areas on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Trae Tha Truth wrote in his IG caption:

One Thing After Another… The Devil Couldnt Stop Me If He Wanted To… And The Evil Certain people Who Tried To Pray Evil on Me.. Tell em Imma Look At That S### and Walk It Down… Out The Hospital Back To It.. #GodSent @traeabn Instagram

2022 has been off to a rough start for Trae Tha Truth. The Life Goes On album creator also recently posted an Instagram message about his three-year-old daughter Truth Izabella Imani Thompson.

Trae Tha Truth stated:

Been Fightin My Whole Damn Life , Lost Everything and Never Gave Up… Ill Be Damn If I dont Fight till My Last Breath For My Only Daughter!! On everything i Love She gone know Her Daddy Will Give His Last Breath Behind Her… As A Loving Father They Just Woke Up The Right One !! Thats On God!! 💔 #BabyTruth I Will See You Soon… @traeabn Instagram

Last year saw Trae Tha Truth get recognized for his philanthropic work. The 41-year-old Relief Gang representative was the recipient of the Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and he was presented with Joe Biden’s Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.