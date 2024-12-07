Trae Tha Truth Seeks Help To Find Missing Daughter Allegedly “Kidnapped” By Her Mother 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trae Tha Truth claims his daughter hasn’t been seen in four months after the child’s mother failed to return from a visit.

Trae Tha Truth is appealing for help in finding his missing daughter, who was allegedly “kidnapped” by her mother following a visit four months ago.

On Thursday (December 5), the Houston rapper shared a heartbreaking post claiming his six-year-old daughter Truth hasn’t been seen since the visit, despite a judge granting him full custody of the child at the beginning of the year.

Trae The Truth recalled dropping his daughter with her mother in Houston for her “first visitation” on August 16. The mother was supposed to return the child on Sunday evening but never returned. He believes Truth is currently homeless and not attending school.

He also fears that the child is being “manipulated and influence” and shared his determination to fight to get his daughter back, adding although US Marshals are searching for her, “they could be doing more.”

Trae Tha Truth also posted a photo of his missing daughter alongside her mother. He urged anyone who sees them not to approach but to report the sighting using the contact numbers provided.

“My child been missing For almost 4months after her mom came to houston and Took Her,” he wrote in the caption. “It took everything in me to post this.. I waited prayin she would do right And Bring her back and it never happened.. my child safety is more important than my life itself, im forced to share my pain to try to get her back in safe hands where she belong.”

Trae Tha Truth also condemned anyone helping shield his child and vowed never to give up.

“The damage being done to her mentally and more is something she cant see or understand yet,” he added. “But as a Super Active Praying Father I will Fight till my last breath… Its actually people assisting Her mom to hide her , Defending her and Making up reasons to excuse this. What if this was their child thats been Kidnapped???”

Trae Tha Truth opened up about his custody struggles during an interview with AllHipHop in 2022.

“It’s a process,” the rapping philanthropist shared. “It’s taking its wear and tear on me just trying to be an actual father.” He explained the “stressful situation” has thrown him off. He added, “I’m supposed to be promoting the music, but it’s overtaking everything.”