Trae Tha Truth To Employ Special Needs Young Adults At New Ice Cream Shop

The Change Maker Award winner is continuing to use his platform to lift up other people.

Frazier “Trae Tha Truth” Thompson III has become one of the most celebrated modern-day Hip Hop figures involved in activism and philanthropy. The Houston-raised rapper is also a businessman who is set to open his Howdy Homemade ice cream shop in Katy, Texas.

Trae Tha Truth announced the new establishment on Instagram. He wrote:

God Is Key!!! I’m Proud To Announce Me & My Bro (Rod) @vortex_surgical Just Franchised To Open Our Own Ice Cream Shop!! Howdy Homemade ice cream Katy will be opening TraeDay July 22nd. This Is Special Because We will Employ Special Needs Young Adults and Give Them A Opportunity To Work And Experience & Have a chance To Be Supported!! We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone. Follow @howdyhomemadekaty. The Mission Is To Inspire And Bless Others With Our Blessings!!! Trae Tha Truth’s Instagram account (@traeabn)

Besides being a socially conscious entrepreneur, Trae Tha Truth is well-known for philanthropic efforts. His Relief Gang program helped provide meals, water, generators, bags of charcoal, wood, and other supplies for families in need during the deadly winter storm in Texas earlier this year.

Trae Tha Truth is also active in the movement for racial justice and police accountability. He was arrested multiple times while protesting the killing of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was gunned down in her own home by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in 2020.

In addition, Trae released the “Time For Change” charity song which helped raise money for his Angel By Nature nonprofit organization. Fellow recording artists T.I., Styles P, Mysonne, Ink, Anthony Hamilton, Conway, Krayzie Bone, E-40, David Banner, and Bun B appeared on the record as well.

Trae Tha Truth’s charity and advocacy work was recognized at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The long-running music publication named Trae as the Change Maker Award recipient at this year’s ceremony. The Change Maker honor is presented to an act that “speaks truth to power through their music, celebrity, and community.”