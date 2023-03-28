Trae Tha Truth Transforms Home Of Elderly Woman Previously Arrested Over $77 Trash Bill 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Trae Tha Truth had blessed 82-year-old Martha Menefield with a house full of furniture and promised even more help to come.

Last year, Trae Tha Truth raised money for 82-year-old Martha Menefield after she was arrested for not paying a $77 trash bill.

A video of her arrest went viral with social media outraged cops took her into custody over an unpaid bill. Martha Menefield assumed police were joking as she thought she had paid her bill and never received any notice to appear in court.

The Hometown Hero caught wind of the elderly woman’s plight and stepped in to help. He created a GoFundMe page for Martha Menefield and encouraged his 1 million followers to donate funds. She was in need of home improvements and had no central heating or AC and her house flooded when it rained.

The campaign raised thousands, but the philanthropic rapper never forgot about Martha Menefield. Last week, Trae Tha Truth reached out to contractors in Alabama to continue his efforts to help the senior citizen.

He took to Instagram with a PSA video telling his followers he wants to “make sure we do some crazy stuff” to help bless her life.

“PSA Contractors or Rebuilders!!! Im Working to do another Big Blessing For Mrs. Martha Menefield the 82 year old grandmother that they arrested over a trash bill,” he penned in the caption. “Im Lookin For Any Contractors or people who Help Repair or rebuild homes In Atlanta or close to Valley Alabama”

A few days later, Trae Tha Truth was back with an update. “Made it Back To Valley Alabama To Bless Mrs. Martha Menefield…. Stay Tuned…. Luv🙏🏿💙” he wrote.

Trae Tha Truth Blesses Martha Menefield

Trae Tha Truth came through for Martha Menefield in a big way. She was in need of new furniture, and although she told him she only wanted “a recliner with a cup holder,” the Houston native pulled out all the stops and gave her “a whole new house-full” of furniture.

“I’m about to pull up and surprise her,” he said in the touching video showing the transformation. “All I know is the lord sent him,” the 82-year-old said of Trae. He shared a note in the caption and promised more to come. Check out the makeover in the video below.