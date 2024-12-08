Tragedy Strikes Tyler Perry Studios

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler Perry Studios is mourning the death of Steve Mensch, the president and general manager of operations at its Atlanta-based facility, following a fatal plane crash in Florida on Friday night.

Mensch, 62, was piloting a single-engine aircraft when it went down near Homosassa, Florida, along the Gulf Coast.

First responders from Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene on West White Dogwood Drive, close to the intersection of US-98, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch,” Tyler Perry Studios said in a statement. “Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

Mensch’s death marks a somber moment for the studio, which has become known as a major force in the American film and television industry.

With productions ranging from Netflix’s 2020 thriller A Fall from Grace to this year’s Civil War featuring Kirsten Dunst, Tyler Perry Studios has also hosted widely recognized TV shows including Divorce Court, Young Dylan, and Family Feud.

A valued leader within Tyler Perry’s production empire, Mensch’s work extended far beyond operations as he became an integral part of the studio’s success and culture.

Mensch is survived by his wife and three children.