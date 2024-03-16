Transgender Woman Fights Cis Male During Kanye West’s Rolling Loud Set

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Multiple posts suggest the trans woman got “jumped,” but some on Reddit believe that she was the instigator and simply lost the fight.

Another day, another Kanye West story. According to several social media posts circulating online, a brawl broke out during Kanye West’s Rolling Loud Los Angeles set on Thursday night (March 14).

Footage making the rounds on Twitter (X) suggests the fight blew up after a transgender woman and cis male got into a heated argument. The trans woman wound up with a bloody face after she was punched in the nose. People in the vicinity began to shout as the tussle continued and several tried to intervene. Someone in the background could be heard yelling, “Worldstar!” in what sounded like an effort to fan the flames.

Multiple posts suggest the trans woman got “jumped,” but some on Reddit believe that she was the instigator and simply lost the fight.

Transgender woman gets jumped at mosh pit during Kanye West set at Rolling Loud pic.twitter.com/tDIDYrcuZp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 15, 2024

Either way, Kanye West’s Rolling Loud appearance wasn’t exactly what fans had hoped it would be. West and his Vultures collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign, headlined the Rolling Loud Los Angeles festival on Thursday (March 14). Many of those who showed up to see them left disappointed by the duo’s set.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, their set amounted to yet another glorified listening party. West reportedly just paced around the stage with a mic in his hand but didn’t actually rap. And despite bringing out Quavo and Freddie Gibbs (who are both featured on the album), they didn’t really rap either. After they all left the stage, an anonymous DJ played roughly a half-hour’s worth of old Kanye West classics, including “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “All of the Lights” and “Runaway.” And that was that. Kanye West never returned to the stage.