Travis Barker’s Daughter Is Rapping Again—Recruits Famous Family For Video

Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama is apparently rapping again and just dropped a video for a song called “Vogue.” Produced by ATL Jacob, the track was released by Republic Records, home to stars like Taylor Swift, Drake and Ariana Grande.

Unsurprisingly, she recruited her famous family—including the blink-182 drummer himself and his wife/her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian—for the visual as she raps about her “hoes.” Much like the title suggests, the video revolves around a runway and models, who strut their stuff for the camera. Landon Barker, Alabama’s older brother, also makes a cameo.

Par for the course, the criticism is growing louder on Twitter (X), with many accusing her of trying to “act Black.” As one person wrote, “I wonder if people like Alabama Barker think about the backlash that will come with them putting out ‘black music.’ Like if they think about all the heat they’re about to get for it.”

Someone else added, “Like people really like that Alabama barker song and video. 1. White people have no business rapping and 2. It’s also just really bad.” Others are accusing her of using her father of pulling a few strings to get her record out, while some were shocked that they actually liked it.

Alabama Barker is the youngest daughter of Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler. Born in December 2005, Alabama was introduced to the public through her family’s reality TV series, Meet the Barkers, as a toddler.

Over the years, she’s attempted to step out from the shadow of her famous dad, carving her own path as a social media influencer. Known for her vibrant personality and bold style, Alabama frequently shares glimpses of her life on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she has amassed a significant following.

Believe it or not, this isn’t her first rodeo. Alabama released her first single, “Our House,” in 2017 and has been experimenting with her sound ever since. Apparently, she’s landed on mainstream rap and her style suggests she’s taking tips from Cardi B, Bhad Bhabie and Megan Thee Stallion.

Landon has made strides in the rap community, too. He’s best known for his guest performance alongside Gunna and Young Thug on Machine Gun Kelly 2022 single “Die in California,” which entered the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart at No. 15. Barker also appeared alongside his family on the reality television show Meet the Barkers from 2005 to 2006. His debut single, “Friends With Your EX”, was released by Elektra Records in 2023.