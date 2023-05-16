Travis Barker’s Daughter Is A Rapper. Judge Her Skills!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Alabama is Travis Barker’s daughter. She is also a rapper that debuted her skills. Read and judge or talent.

God Help – This is Travis Barker’s daughter.

It looks like everybody wants to be a rapper these days. Travis Barker is one of the most famous, storied rock ‘n’ roll icons of our time. He’s always been cool and he’s never been a sucker. But some might be surprised to know that he has a daughter that raps.

Now, that’s a shocker to me because I would think that she would prefer to go another route, especially with the limitations Hip-Hop can place on one of these days. But now she looks like she’s coming off like one of the girls. Like she wants to do a song with Megan Thee Stallion or something.

The other thing is we have seen time and time again we’re a young white rapper turns into a whole rock star later in life, using our culture to propel himself to that other stratosphere. We have seen it with that piece of crap Kid Rock. We have seen it with white Iverson aka Post Malone. And we’ve even seen it withMGK who still does dabble in Hip-Hop When he feels like it. At any rate, I’m just giving you the 411. We give the Beastie Boys a pass because they were always super dope to the culture and also as rock guys. Also, they never pretended to be these hippity hoppity people. They were rap-adjacent from the get-go as a punk band.

So check out rapper Alabama and share your thoughts.

Alabama said she coming for you rap b###### pic.twitter.com/O6Rbhjaxlo — Saint Laurent Shawty✨ (@Tosci_Marie) May 15, 2023

For some reason, I am getting Chet Haze vibes. But Chet’s mom, Rita Wilson is super cool. The irony.