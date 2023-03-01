Travis Scott Accused Of Beating Up Soundman During Fit Of Rage, Vandalizing Property At Don Toliver’s Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott could be facing big trouble after he lost his cool at a show with Don Toliver and beat up a soundman! Read more!

Travis Scott is currently being investigated by the police for an alleged assault at a nightclub in New York City.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Nebula, a club on 41st Street.

It’s reported that Scott got into a physical altercation with a sound engineer, during which he allegedly punched the man and caused $12,000 in damage to a speaker and video screen.

The identity of the person involved and the reason for Travis’ fit of rage remains unknown, but he was most likely unhappy with the job the soundman was doing during his guest performance with his Cactus Jack artist, Don Toliver.

This news comes after Travis Scott’s recent highly-publicized legal trouble surrounding the deadly Astroworld tragedy in November 2021, where at least 10 people died and many others were injured in a crowd surge.

Travis Scott has since faced at least 125 lawsuits concerning the tragedy filed by the families of the deceased and those injured.

The lawsuits allege that Scott and other festival organizers were responsible for inadequate safety measures, overcrowding, and not responding quickly enough to the emergency situation.

As for the alleged assault incident in New York City, Travis Scott has not made any official statements yet.

However, TMZ reports that the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed against him as of press time, but he could face assault and criminal mischief.

More updates will be provided as the story develops.