Travis Scott Accused Of Making Excuses By Attorney For Astroworld Victim’s Family

Travis Scott is making excuses, failing to accept responsibility, and is being enabled by those around him, says the attorney.

Travis Scott stands accused of failing to accept responsibility for any casualties suffered during the crowd crush at Astroworld. Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the family of 21-year-old Astroworld victim Axel Acosta made the claims in response to the rapper’s interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

According to TMZ, Buzby said Travis Scott is shirking his responsibilities to the victims, including Axel Acosta and the many others killed or injured.

“Travis Scott, his entourage, handlers, promoters, managers, hangers on and everyone else who enable him are the problem,” Buzbee said. “Everything that Travis Scott has done or said since ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at his concert has been lawyer driven and calculated to shift blame from him to someone else.”

Furthermore, Buzbee questions Travis’s account that he was unaware of the chaos happening in the crowd. He suggests that even if he wasn’t being fed information through his earpiece, the mayhem was visible:

“He now says he had an earpiece in, and was not told what was going on in the crowd. That raises the question: Did he have an earpiece in his eye? Why did he purposely ignore the death and mayhem occurring literally feet from him?”

Buzby said the interview and his lack of accountability “further exacerbates the pain of those that lost loved ones.” Additionally, “Axel Acosta’s family doesn’t want to hear Travis Scott’s excuses; excuses do not assuage their grief and pain.”

As reported by AllHipHop, the attorney has already filed a $750 million suit against Travis Scott and others. Buzbee says he and Axel’s family want justice. They “intend to force Travis Scott to accept responsibility for his conduct, in court, in front of a jury.”