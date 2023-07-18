Travis Scott And His “Peculiar Rituals” Cause Controversy In Egypt

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Egypt’s Musicians Syndicate revoked the license for Travis Scott’s concert, but Live Nation claims the show will go on as originally planned.

Live Nation insists Travis Scott will perform in Egypt despite reports of Egyptian officials revoking his concert’s license.

Travis Scott is scheduled to perform at the Pyramids of Giza on July 28. Live Nation denied any cancellation on Tuesday (July 18). The concert promoter spoke out after the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate announced it would not grant permits for the event.

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false,” Live Nation declared. “We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt – Live Nation & @Ticketsmarche @trvisXX.”

Egypt’s Musicians Syndicate, which issues licenses for concerts, revoked the license after a social media campaign sought to cancel Travis Scott’s concert. The syndicate raised concerns over his “peculiar rituals,” including supposed ties to Freemasonry.

“After examining social media opinions and feedback, as well as the news circulating on search engines and social media platforms, which included authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions, the Syndicate’s president and board of directors have decided to cancel the license issued for hosting this type of concert, which goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” Dr. Mohamed Abdullah said in a statement translated by Egypt Today.

Travis Scott’s Egyptian concert quickly sold out this month. He planned to debut his Utopia album at the event.