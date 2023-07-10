Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Show At Egyptian Pyramids Sells Out In Less Than 30 Minutes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper is including a new box set and merchandise with the tour announcement.

Travis Scott is planning to captivate audiences with a monumental performance in front of the Egyptian Pyramids on July 28. The announcement comes ahead of his highly anticipated album, Utopia.

To commemorate the album’s release, Travis Scott has unveiled five distinct artworks and opened pre-orders for the Utopia vinyl, CD and merchandise box set.

According to a press release, Scott chose the backdrop of the Pyramids of Egypt, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, as a way to transport his fans into the realm of Utopia.Tickets are available at www.ticketsmarche.com, but the show is already sold out.

In other news, Travis Scott recently learned a Texas grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges related to the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival.

The 2021 festival witnessed a devastating crowd crush that claimed the lives of 10 individuals. While some of the victims’ families had hoped for an indictment, Travis Scott’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, stated his client bears no responsibility for the incident.

Despite the grand jury’s decision, Travis Scott still faces multiple lawsuits filed by the families of the deceased and other injured individuals, naming him, Live Nation and other parties involved in the event.

Live Nation previously reached settlements with the families of Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez, victims of the Astroworld tragedy. Travis Scott’s legal team didn’t participate in those settlement discussions.