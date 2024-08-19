Travis Scott Announces “Days Before Rodeo” Re-Releasing On Streaming Services  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott promised a special concert to accompany the re-release of his “Days Before Rodeo” mixtape on streamers.

Travis Scott is re-releasing his Days Before Rodeo mixtape on streaming services alongside a few previously unreleased tracks to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the fan-favorite project.

Over the weekend, La Flame announced the good news at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Fest, revealing the tape would be available on streamers for the first time ever.

Then, on Sunday evening (August 18), the tenth anniversary, Scott shared a video previewing the re-release. Fans won’t have long to wait. The project is set to arrive on streaming platforms on Friday, August 23.

“DAYS BEFORE RODEO 10yr ANNIVERSARY BEING CELEBRATED BY FINALLLY RE-RELEASING EVERYWHERE AUGUST 23RD,” Travis Scott wrote on Instagram. “AND MAYBE COUPLE DBR SONGS FROM THAT ERA FROM THE VAULT.”

“TOOO ALLL THE DAYS ONES THATS BEEEN LOCKED TO DBR SINCE THE START,” he added. “THIS WEEK WE EAAAATTTT!!!”

TOOO ALLL THE DAYS ONES THATS BEEEN LOCKED TO DBR SINCE THE START THIS WEEK WE EAAAATTTT!!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 18, 2024

Travis Scott also announced an upcoming concert to mark the re-release, and he had a special surprise in store for one lucky fan who claims they “manifested” the move.

“That you did,” Scott wrote. “Would u be down to come to the show imma do soon for DBR ???”

That you did. Would u be down to come to the show imma do soon for DBR ??? https://t.co/PplEHJVZDs — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 19, 2024

In other Travis Scott news, Rey Mysterio recently unveiled the rapper as his new WWE tag team partner.

“Are you guys ready for me to introduce my latest tag team partner?” He asked the audience at Fanatics Fest. “Are you ready? Alright. This man has shaped the landscape for hip-hop. He is an icon. He is also on ‘SICKO MODE.’ He is a rapper, producer, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated.”

A masked Scott then emerged for the big reveal.