Travis Scott Walks Free From Jail After Paris Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Travis Scott was released without charges following a minor altercation at a Paris hotel involving a security guard.

Travis Scott was released from French police custody Friday after being detained at a Paris hotel following an altercation with a security guard.

Officials cleared the rapper of all charges, labeling the incident as minor, according to French prosecutors.

The Paris prosecutor’s office stated, “The police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings against him were terminated because the incident was minor.”

Law enforcement responded early Friday to a call at the Hotel Georges V and detained Scott.

The altercation began when Travis Scott, frustrated with the paparazzi who had swarmed him, blamed his own security for their failure to protect him adequately.

A hotel security guard attempted to intervene in the ensuing dispute between Scott and his personal bodyguard.

Scott, known globally for his hit song “Sicko Mode,” had been in Paris to attend the Summer Olympics.

He was spotted at the US men’s basketball game, among other public appearances.

The 30-year-old rapper, who shares two children with reality star Kylie Jenner, has consistently been in the limelight, attracting both fans and media wherever he goes.