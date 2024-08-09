Travis Scott Arrested For Alleged Fight In Paris Hours After Asking Cops For Help 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Footage shows Travis Scott being hauled into the back of a cop car after an alleged altercation with his bodyguard at a Paris hotel.

Travis Scott is in hot water with the law again after getting arrested in Paris following an alleged fight with his bodyguard.

Cops were called to his swanky hotel in the French capital at around 5 a.m. Friday (11 p.m. ET on Thursday) after the rapper reportedly got into an altercation, per NBC.

Footage of the arrest surfaced online, showing Scott in handcuffs while sitting in the back of a police car.

Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris after a drunken fight with his own bodyguard #FREETRAVISSCOTT pic.twitter.com/CT1Njhls4c — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) August 9, 2024

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer said in a statement. “The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police.”

A police source told Daily Mail that Travis Scott was under the influence at the time of the arrest. “He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away,” the source said. “So was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

It was a different story earlier in the evening for Travis Scott, who asked the police for assistance just hours before his arrest. He asked to help manage the fans following him following Team USA’s win over Serbia in the men’s basketball semi-final.

The Paris altercation comes after bodycam footage of Travis Scott’s Miami arrest emerged online. In June, cops nabbed the rapper following an alleged “disturbance on a yacht.” Miami police reportedly charged him with disorderly intoxication and trespassing.