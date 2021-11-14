Funerals Underway For Victims At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy

Funeral services are underway for the nine people who tragically died during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival earlier this month.

The first person to be laid to rest was for a 27-year-old named Danish Baig. Baig, who died trying to save his fiancée, was laid to rest on November 7th in Colleyville, Texas.

On Friday (November 12th), a funeral for a victim named Rodolfo Peña, 23, was held in Laredo, Texas.

Yesterday (November 14th), 16-year-old Travis Scott named Brianna Rodriguez, who died during the deadly surge on November 5th at NRG Park.

Family, and friends who attended Heights High School with Rodriguez spokenof her outgoing nature in the limitless possibilities for the young life that was suddenly cut short.

“We don’t know what her career, her future, would have been, but her dancing just got everyone’s attention,” Jackson Lee, who attended the service, told reporters outside afterward. “It was natural, of course, but also you were touched by this warm and loving family,” U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee told reporters outside of Rodriguez’s funeral services.

More funerals are expected to take place over the coming weeks.

Shortly after the AstroWorld tragedy, Travis Scott vowed to pay for the funeral costs for all of the victims.

And, more disturbing news is coming out about the events that unfolded on November 5th.

According to reports, over 5,000 extra people had managed to get inside of NRG Park, which had already sold about 50,000 tickets to the Astroworld Festival.

So far, Travis Scott and the concerts promoter Live Nation have been sued by at least 200 people.

And, there is growing speculation that shareholders may sue the publicly traded company for their negligence, which caused the stock to tumble, passing financial losses to Live Nation’s investors.