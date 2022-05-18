Travis Scott Awards $1 Million In Scholarships To 100 HBCU Students 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott is helping 100 Black college students graduate through his Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund for the second consecutive year.

Travis Scott announced he is granting $1 million in scholarships to graduating seniors at 100 HBCU college students through his Cactus Jack Foundation.

The Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, named after Travis Scott’s grandfather and HBCU educator, targets black students achieving academic excellence. The award is aimed at students experiencing financial difficulties in the second semester of their senior year averaging at least a 3.5 GPA.

This is the second year Travis Scott has granted 100 $10,000 scholarships through the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund.

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out. So that’s what my family and I set out to change,” Travis Scott said in a press release. “We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them – and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

The fund is spearheaded by the rapper’s sister Jordan Webster who graduated from Howard University this year.

“Last week, I received my own diploma from Howard University,” she said. I know personally how deeply important my grandfather’s academic legacy at HBCUs is to my entire family – to Travis, as well as my twin brother Josh who is at Prairie View A&M University – and now, to 100 people that Travis has been able to help out at a tough time. It means the world to me to be able to work with my brother as he creates hope and makes a real difference for our peers and their families.”

Recipients include Nisha Encarnacion of Florida A&M University and Chisom Okwor of Fisk University. North Carolina Central University broadcast journalism major Jordan Massey struggled with debt while studying for his communications degree.

“I believe that this scholarship money will allow me to repay some of [my] debts and just really help alleviate some of that stress off of my family during such a stressful time,” Massey, who thanked Travis Scott for the award, said in a video. “It’s been a very taxing four years so this is much appreciated.”