Travis Scott Performs “Mafia” At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

2022 Billboard Music Awards host/executive producer Sean “Diddy” Combs backed bringing “canceled” music acts to this year’s ceremony. In particular, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder made it a point to let the world know Travis Scott will hit the BBMAs stage.

“The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness. As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” explained Diddy ahead of Sunday night’s show.

He continued, “So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about canceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”

Travis Scott Faced Backlash For Astroworld Festival Fatalities

Last year, Travis Scott found himself in some people’s bad graces following the deadly tragedy at the rap star’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. Ten concertgoers, including nine-year-old Ezra Blount, died from accidental compressive asphyxiation as a result of a massive crowd crush at NRG Park.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards allowed Travis Scott to present his first performance on network television since the Astroworld disaster in November 2021. The 31-year-old Houston native performed “Mafia” for the audience. He also ran through a track titled “Lost Forever.”

Diddy & Friends Also Performed At The Billboard Music Awards

In addition to serving as the master of ceremonies, Diddy also performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The Hip Hop mogul opened the show with the new song “Gotta Move On” featuring R&B singer Bryson Tiller.

Diddy also welcomed Jack Harlow to run through his #1 Hot 100 single “First Class.” Plus, Christian “King” Combs and Teyana Taylor joined Diddy for a performance of “Mo Money Mo Problems” by the late Bad Boy rapper Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

New Projects From Both Diddy & Scott Are On The Way

“Gotta Move On” will be officially released through Diddy’s new R&B-centered Love Records label. The song will live on the 52-year-old multimillionaire’s upcoming album which will be out via his new partnership with Motown Records.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” stated Diddy. “For the Label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Travis Scott fans have been waiting for the follow-up album to 2018’s Astroworld. A new project, tentatively titled Utopia, is said to be in the works. “Mafia” originally dropped in November 2021. A track called “Escape Plan” came out at the same time.