Diddy Vows To “Uncancel” Embattled Artists Travis Scott And Morgan Wallen

Sean “Diddy” Combs is defending a pair of controversial artists set to make returns to the stage – Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen! Read more!

Sean “Diddy” Combs has pledged to “uncancel” Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen.

Ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards tonight (May 15th), of which the hip-hop mogul is to serve as host and an executive producer, Diddy defended the decision to have the rapper and country singer-songwriter perform during the ceremony.

“The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness. As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he told Billboard. “So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about canceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”

Travis Scott has faced criticism following the fatal crowd crush during his Astroworld Festival concert in Houston, Texas, last November.

Wallen was suspended from his record label after a video showing him using a racial slur was released in February 2021.

“Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan (used the N-word) while talking to his boy. People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive,” the superstar insisted. “To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life. Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know because we’re back inside with no masks on. We need love, and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, and Machine Gun Kelly are also set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards.

The show will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.