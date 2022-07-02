Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Producers blamed the cancellation on “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues.”

Hope you didn’t buy your flight yet, because the Day N Vegas Festival scheduled to take place from September 2nd-4th at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds has been canceled for 2022.

According to News3lv, festival organizers, Goldenvoice, an AEG Presents subsidiary, could not get the concert together.

The announcement was made on Friday, July 1st, and blamed the cancellation on “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues.”

As a result, the refund process will start immediately.

Those who purchased their tickets will get their money back within two to four weeks.

This year’s program looked like it was going to be hot as artists like Pusha T, 21 Savage, H.E.R. Baby Keem, City Girls, Jhené Aiko, Conway the Machine, and Playboi Carti were booked to take the stage.

Each day, the headliners would have been J. Cole, SZA, and Travis Scott, an artist who was dropped from all the other festivals he had booked for this year after last year’s crowd surge at Astroworld claimed ten lives and injured hundreds more.

AllHipHop.com reported last month that Day N Vegas was the first festival to book Travis Scott since the October tragedy.