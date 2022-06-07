Travis Scott Gets Invited To The Day N Vegas Festival, The First Since Astroworld Tragedy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott is returning to the festival circuit with an appearance at the Day N Vegas Festival alongside J Cole, SZA and others. Read more!

The world is getting a little warmer to rapper Travis Scott. He has been booked for a music festival, the first one since his 2021 Astroworld tragedy.

He has been booked to appear on the Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas slated for September 2nd-4th weekend. The festival’s promoters also just released the full roster lineup.

Other big names performing during the weekend include J. Cole, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, City Girls, Conway the Machine, Playboi Carti and others.

But Travis Scott’s return is drawing the headlines. It is another win for the rapper, who recently released a sneaker drop with Nike that sold over 1 million pairs in 30 minutes.

Travis Scott also performed at the Billboard Music Awards, hosted and executively produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs. He made a triumphant return to the stage since that fatal accident that cost the lives of multiple people last fall.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, multiple companies canceled their deals with Travis Scott after the tragedy.

Travis Scott is still fighting legal action stemming from the Astroworld Festival. He is managing hundreds of lawsuits totaling over $1 billion as other deals fall away.