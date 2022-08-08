Travis Scott Celebrates First Headline Show Since Astroworld Disaster  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott celebrated with NBA greats Kevin Durant and James Harding following a triumphant return to the main stage this weekend.

Travis Scott made a triumphant return to the big stage this weekend in London, headlining his first since the Astroworld tragedy last year, which resulted in the deaths of ten people.

The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker took a back seat from performing after the disaster and had several performances canceled. Nonetheless, the rapper made his return to the big stage at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (Aug. 6).

He gave the crowd a preview of some unreleased tracks including “God’s Country.” The song originally appeared on an early tracklist for Kanye West’s 2021 album, Donda. He also performed “Lost Forever,” previously debuted the track at the 2022 Billboard Music Award featuring Westside Gunn and James Blake.

After being forced to sit on the sidelines for so long, Travis Scott made sure to give London a memorable performance. He shared a clip from the concert noting, “Wow London a moment I can’t forget.”

Travis Scott Celebrates

Travis was overjoyed to finally get back on the main stage, if his post-concert celebrations are anything to go by. The rapper roared and beat his fists on his chest after coming off stage as Kevin Durant poured champagne on him while James Harden hyped him up as “the biggest in the world.”

Things are going well on the personal front too, with his on-again-off-again partner Kylie Jenner. The reality TV starlet shared a series of images from the happy family unit overseas. The snaps confirm that their romance is very much back on.

“Utopia with you,” Kylie penned in the caption of a loved-up selfie with her boo, a reference to Travis Scott’s forthcoming and long-delayed fourth studio album, Utopia.

“Utopia with you” – Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott via Instagram 🤎 pic.twitter.com/5IzzyQw6p2 — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) August 7, 2022

She also shared some of the highlights of their trip to London, including some pics with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi.

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 best night ever !!!!” she wrote.