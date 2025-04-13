Travis Scott Headlines Coachella—And Fan Feedback Isn’t Great

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott headlined the Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival on Saturday night (April 12)—and apparently, people weren’t impressed.

Scores of people took to Twitter to express their opinions on the performance, which ranged from it was “so bad” and “this sucks” to calling it a “low key mess.” Scott was also 20 minutes late, upsetting those who’d gathered at the stage and were eager to see him take the mic.

Scott proceeded to deliver an hour-long performance alongside a 60-piece brass ensemble that opened the show. He also debuted two new songs alongside hits like “FE!N,” “SICKO MODE” and “Goosebumps.” Still, some people couldn’t get over the fact he was given the opportunity in the first place.

In 2021, several people lost their lives at Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The tragedy took place on November 5, 2021, during Scott’s performance at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. The crowd surged toward the stage, creating a deadly crush that resulted in 10 fatalities and hundreds of injuries.

Florida A&M’s Marching 100 and Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South performed an original arrangement of Travis Scott’s “4X4” for his Coachella intro: pic.twitter.com/NJpATjy3OQ — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) April 13, 2025

Victims ranged in age from 14 to 27, with the cause of death for all 10 determined to be compression asphyxia. Despite visible signs of distress in the crowd and the event being declared a mass casualty incident at 9:38 p.m., Scott continued to perform until 10:15 p.m. The festival had been capped at 50,000 attendees due to safety concerns, but logistical issues such as inadequate crowd control measures and poor planning exacerbated the chaos.

Court documents later revealed that organizers had miscalculated the venue’s capacity and failed to account for un-ticketed individuals entering the premises.

The tragedy initially had profound consequences for Scott’s career and the music festival industry as a whole. Scott faced widespread criticism for his handling of the situation and his history of encouraging high-energy crowd behavior at concerts.

He became embroiled in numerous lawsuits, some of which were settled while others remain active. The incident also led to calls for stricter safety protocols at live events, with increased scrutiny on organizers like Live Nation and ScoreMore Holdings LLC, who were implicated in the failures that led to the disaster. While Scott expressed remorse and described his fans as “family,” the tragedy remains a defining moment in his career and opened Scott up to online scrutiny.

As one person wrote, “Travis Scott is responsible for the death of people at one of his own shows and he gets to headline Coachella? If he had been a woman he would never see a stage again.”

Check out some of the reactions to Scott’s Coachella appearance below.

travis scott opening his set with feature tracks and not one co-artist out to surprise or turn up this drug dead crowd at coachella pic.twitter.com/T98Vw2Y7oC — nate (@natesnchz) April 13, 2025

That Travis Scott set at Coachella was so bad… and so dark, the orchestra couldn’t even see the conductor and they sounded a mess because of it. pic.twitter.com/AwZz4fQp2u — Ángel Yampier (@angelyampierr) April 13, 2025

Can’t sleep so I’m live streaming Coachella and I can not understand how people like Travis Scott lmao music is bad, performances are weird and dudes an a###### — Mamaw’s Beer Cheese (@basicrealitybih) April 13, 2025

travis scott is responsible for the death of people at one of his own shows and he gets to headline coachella??? if he had been a woman he would never see a stage again — ☼Molly☼ (@hot_taMOLLY_57) April 13, 2025

Why do ppl give travis Scott so much vocal props this is so mid — STONES TAROT (@DJLilSus) April 13, 2025

That Travis Scott Coachella set was lowkey a mess…. I love him so much but it was not the best. Looking forward to weekend 2 tho!!! pic.twitter.com/YNiAIfwxw2 — hudsonᵗᵛ :p🐝🐊🧣 (@sweetenerended) April 13, 2025

Travis Scott is one of the most annoying performers, literally can’t rap live, his performances are chaotic with the smoke and lights that its distracting from what he’s trying to “showcase”. It all just seems like paint thrown at the wall — kingchun ☆ (@KINGGCHUNN) April 13, 2025