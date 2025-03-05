Travis Scott Allegedly Left WWE Wrestler With Busted Eardrum & Black Eye

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott may have injured a professional wrestler while he was having the time of his life during his recent appearance at a WWE event with John Cena and The Rock.

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, wrestler Cody Rhodes, who faced off against Cena during the Elimination Chamber match, reportedly suffered a busted eardrum and black eye after Travis Scott struck him. Viral footage of the incident circulating on social media may capture that the moment the purported injury occurred.

The close-up shows Cena was holding Rhodes down before La Flame proceeded to pin him down by the neck, wind up his arm and deliver the blow directly to his face.

Travis Scott says he didn’t know WWE was fake, explaining why he slapped the s### out of Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/ppWVVdnQhp — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) March 2, 2025

Scott, who at the time likely didn’t know of Rhode’s alleged injury, appeared to rave about his experience in footage of an exchange he had with WWE legends Triple H and The Rock after upon exiting the ring.

“Bro, bro, bro, bro,” Travis told Triple H. “This might be better than like low-key performance, bro. It was like a whole ‘nother vibe, man. Yo, it was so crazy because it was like, in the ring I was like, ‘Oh, y’all, I think we about to do like straight bad guys,’ And I was like, ‘oh, it’s about to hit’.”

Scott went on to reveal his plans to build wrestling rings at his homes in Houston and Los Angeles after being inspired by his experience during the match with Cena.

“I already seen it, just off that little rip, I know how it get real,” he said. “I’m already hooked. I’m going back to the H [Houston] tonight. What? I’m going to the ring tomorrow. What the f### you talking about? I’m about to build a ring in all the cribs. I don’t think y’all know.”